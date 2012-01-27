CodeBaseSections
XMA_Ichimoku - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Real author:

ellizii

Moving average with calculation algorithm equivalent to the one of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo.

Indicator input parameters:

//+-----------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters        |
//+-----------------------------------+
input uint Up_period=3;                  // High price calculation period
input uint Dn_period=3;                  // Low price calculation period 
//----
input MODE_PRICE Up_mode=HIGH;           // Highs searching prices 
input MODE_PRICE Dn_mode=LOW;            // Lows searching prices 
//---- 
input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_SMA; // Smoothing method
input int XLength=8;                     // Smoothing depth                    
input int XPhase=15;                     // Smoothing parameter
input int Shift=0;                       // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
input int PriceShift=0;                  // Vertical shift of the indicator in points

Smoothing algorithms can be selected out of ten possible versions:

  1. SMA - simple moving average;
  2. EMA - exponential moving average;
  3. SMMA - smoothed moving average;
  4. LWMA - linear weighted moving average;
  5. JJMA - JMA adaptive average;
  6. JurX - ultralinear smoothing;
  7. ParMA - parabolic smoothing;
  8. T3 - Tillson's multiple exponential smoothing;
  9. VIDYA - smoothing with the use of Tushar Chande's algorithm;
  10. AMA - smoothing with the use of Perry Kaufman's algorithm.

It should be noted that Phase parameters for different smoothing algorithms have completely different meaning. For JMA it is an external Phase variable changing from -100 to +100. For T3 it is a smoothing ratio multiplied by 100 for better visualization, for VIDYA it is a CMO oscillator period and for AMA it is a slow EMA period. In other algorithms these parameters do not affect smoothing. For AMA fast EMA period is a fixed value and is equal to 2 by default. The ratio of raising to the power is also equal to 2 for AMA.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base 19.09.2010.

XMA_Ichimoku

