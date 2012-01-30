This indicator includes three moving averages, calculation principle of which is taken from Ichimoku Kinko Hyo.

A couple of slow moving averages with different periods form the cloud, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. Usage of this indicator is almost completely equivalent to the usage of Ichimoku indicator.

Indicator input parameters<:

input uint Up_period1= 3 ; input uint Dn_period1= 3 ; input uint Up_period2= 6 ; input uint Dn_period2= 6 ; input uint Up_period3= 9 ; input uint Dn_period3= 9 ; input MODE_PRICE Up_mode1=HIGH; input MODE_PRICE Dn_mode1=LOW; input MODE_PRICE Up_mode2=HIGH; input MODE_PRICE Dn_mode2=LOW; input MODE_PRICE Up_mode3=HIGH; input MODE_PRICE Dn_mode3=LOW; input Smooth_Method XMA1_Method= MODE_SMA ; input Smooth_Method XMA2_Method= MODE_SMA ; input Smooth_Method XMA3_Method= MODE_SMA ; input int XLength1= 8 ; input int XLength2= 25 ; input int XLength3= 80 ; input int XPhase= 15 ; input int Shift1= 0 ; input int Shift2= 0 ; input int Shift3= 0 ;

Smoothing algorithms can be selected out of ten possible versions:

SMA - simple moving average; EMA - exponential moving average; SMMA - smoothed moving average; LWMA - linear weighted moving average; JJMA - JMA adaptive average; JurX - ultralinear smoothing; ParMA - parabolic smoothing; T3 - Tillson's multiple exponential smoothing; VIDYA - smoothing with the use of Tushar Chande's algorithm; AMA - smoothing with the use of Perry Kaufman's algorithm.

It should be noted that Phase parameters for different smoothing algorithms have completely different meaning. For JMA it is an external Phase variable changing from -100 to +100. For T3 it is a smoothing ratio multiplied by 100 for better visualization, for VIDYA it is a CMO oscillator period and for AMA it is a slow EMA period. In other algorithms these parameters do not affect smoothing. For AMA fast EMA period is a fixed value and is equal to 2 by default. The ratio of raising to the power is also equal to 2 for AMA.

Place the XMA_Ichimoku.mq5 indicator compiled file to MQL5\Indicators\.

The indicators use SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".