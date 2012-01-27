Real Author:

Bigeev Rustem

The HLCrossSig for WPR is considered as a trend indicator, since it is intended for "catching" trends. However, it's a pretty complex and informative indicator that allows excluding the psychological and emotional influence from trading.

This indicators shows levels for opening positions, setting stop levels, Trailing Stop and Take Profit, what leaves no doubts for a trader whether to perform a deal or not. Avoiding psychological and emotional influence in trading is a key factor for getting a profit on the market.

Input parameters:

input int Supr_Period= 6 ; input int MA_Period= 21 ; input int Risk= 0 ; input int ATR_Period= 120 ; input double Q= 0.7 ; input int WPR_Period= 12 ; input int HLine=- 38 ; input int LLine=- 62 ;

Displayed elements of the indicator:

