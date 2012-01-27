CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

HL Cross Signal for WPR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Bigeev Rustem | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
15883
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real Author:

Bigeev Rustem

The HLCrossSig for WPR is considered as a trend indicator, since it is intended for "catching" trends. However, it's a pretty complex and informative indicator that allows excluding the psychological and emotional influence from trading.

This indicators shows levels for opening positions, setting stop levels, Trailing Stop and Take Profit, what leaves no doubts for a trader whether to perform a deal or not. Avoiding psychological and emotional influence in trading is a key factor for getting a profit on the market.

Input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Input parameters of the indicator            |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input int Supr_Period=6;  // Period of the break through range; the greater is the value, the later and rarer are the signals
input int MA_Period=21;   // Period of the Heiken Ashi variable. Used as an additional filter
input int Risk=0;         // Maximal risk in pips, used for calculation of the level of entering on the basis of a closest MAX/MIN level
input int ATR_Period=120; // АТR period. Used for calculation of volatility.
input double Q=0.7;       // Parameter for placing Take Profit. - A rate of Stop Loss. If = 1, Take Profit = Stop Loss
input int WPR_Period=12;  // WPR period. Used as an additional filter
input int HLine=-38;      // Upper signal line of stop levels for WPR
input int LLine=-62;      // Lower signal line of stop levels for WPR

Displayed elements of the indicator:

  1. Up and down arrows are signals for opening the corresponding positions;
  2. Circles on crosshairs are points for placing initial Take Profit;
  3. Dots are used for confirmation of determined trend. If the price continuously breaks through the levels of these points, one should keep the position as long as it is possible. If points represent a "corridor" for a long period, it is time to fix the profit.;
  4. Diamonds are limits for placing Stop Loss and Trailing Stop.

The HLCrossSignalForWPR indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/728

XMA_Ichimoku XMA_Ichimoku

Moving average with calculation algorithm equivalent to the one of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo.

UltraWPR UltraWPR

This indicator is based on WPR (Larry Williams' Percent Range) and its multiple signal lines analysis.

3XMA_Iсhimoku 3XMA_Iсhimoku

The indicator that reminds of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo by its creation and usage principles.

Waddah Attar Fibo Waddah Attar Fibo

The indicator displays possible support and resistance lines as colored dots using Fibo levels.