MA_AC_Stochastic_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
9353
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
This indicator gives trend signals determined by Moving Average as color trapeziums (the color correlates with a trend direction) and integral market entry signals as color bars determined by Stochastic oscillator and Bill Williams' Accelerator.

Indicator input parameters include Moving Average and Stochastic oscillator input parameters:

//+-----------------------------------+
//|  Indicator input parameters       |
//+-----------------------------------+
input int MA_Period=9;                       // MA period
input ENUM_MA_METHOD MA_Method=MODE_SMA;      // Smoothing method 
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE MA_Price=PRICE_CLOSE; // Prices calculation method
input int STO_Period=5;                      // Stochastic period
input int STO_Slowing=3;                     // Stochastic slowing
input ENUM_MA_METHOD STO_Method=MODE_SMA;     // Stochastic smoothing method
input ENUM_STO_PRICE STO_Price=STO_LOWHIGH;   // Stochastic prices calculation method

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/720

