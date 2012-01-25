Watch how to download trading robots for free
MA_AC_Stochastic_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 9353
This indicator gives trend signals determined by Moving Average as color trapeziums (the color correlates with a trend direction) and integral market entry signals as color bars determined by Stochastic oscillator and Bill Williams' Accelerator.
Indicator input parameters include Moving Average and Stochastic oscillator input parameters:
//+-----------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+-----------------------------------+ input int MA_Period=9; // MA period input ENUM_MA_METHOD MA_Method=MODE_SMA; // Smoothing method input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE MA_Price=PRICE_CLOSE; // Prices calculation method input int STO_Period=5; // Stochastic period input int STO_Slowing=3; // Stochastic slowing input ENUM_MA_METHOD STO_Method=MODE_SMA; // Stochastic smoothing method input ENUM_STO_PRICE STO_Price=STO_LOWHIGH; // Stochastic prices calculation method
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/720
