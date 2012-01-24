Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ZigZag_INT - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- Nikolay Kositsin
- Views:
- 14466
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Integer
Standard ZigZag acts as ZigZag from the terminal custom set of indicators (though it is faster), though having some minor differences. This version of the indicator does not contain unnecessary additional indicator buffers. Their absence has allowed to optimize the code.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published at http://dmffx.com.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/718
This indicator shows trend direction (RSI) and trading signals (Stochastic + Accelerator).AsymmetricStochNR
Enhanced version of the Stochastic oscillator.
The grid consisting of DiNapoli levels and built using a larger timeframe chart. DiNapoliTargets indicator data is considered in the process of grid creation.MA_AC_Stochastic_Signal
This indicator shows trend direction (Moving Average) and trading signals (Stochastic + Accelerator).