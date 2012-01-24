CodeBaseSections
ZigZag_INT - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
14466
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
zigzag_int.mq5 (7.46 KB) view
Real author:

Integer

Standard ZigZag acts as ZigZag from the terminal custom set of indicators (though it is faster), though having some minor differences. This version of the indicator does not contain unnecessary additional indicator buffers. Their absence has allowed to optimize the code.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published at http://dmffx.com.

ZigZag_INT

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/718

