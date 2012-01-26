Join our fan page
Past Regression Deviated - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 10261
Real author:
tageiger
Past Regression Deviated is an indicator consisting of 7 parallel lines that form a sort of price channels that can be used as support and resistance levels and also a trend line that is built to determine the current trend direction.
Past Regression Deviated displays levels fairly well and can be used in the strategies considering price breakouts or retreats from the levels.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 24.10.2007.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/717
