Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
TSI_MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8200
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
MetaQuotes
A TSI oscillator based on the values of the MACD histogram, implemented with its own signal line in the from of a colored cloud.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
The original wlxFractals indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase on 07.08.2006.
Figure 1. The TSI_MACD indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7045
The wlxBWWiseMan-2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.AMA_STL_HTF
The AMA_STL indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
The TSI_MACD indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.TSI_CCI
A TSI oscillator based on the values of the CCI technical indicator, implemented with its own signal line in the from of a colored cloud.