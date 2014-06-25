CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

TSI_MACD_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6027
Rating:
(36)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tsi_macd.mq5 (8.73 KB) view
tsi_macd_htf.mq5 (12.09 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The TSI_MACD indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled TSI_MACD.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The TSI_MACD_HTF indicator

Figure 1. The TSI_MACD_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7046

TSI_MACD TSI_MACD

A TSI oscillator based on the values of the MACD histogram, implemented with its own signal line in the from of a colored cloud.

wlxBWWiseMan-2_HTF wlxBWWiseMan-2_HTF

The wlxBWWiseMan-2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

TSI_CCI TSI_CCI

A TSI oscillator based on the values of the CCI technical indicator, implemented with its own signal line in the from of a colored cloud.

FivePattern FivePattern

An indicator of technical shapes by Merrill. М & W Wave Patterns by A. Merrill.