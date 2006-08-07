CodeBaseSections
Indicators

TSI MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 4

40167
(10)
TSI_MACD.mq4 (3.54 KB)
    TSI_MACD Indicator.






Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9188

