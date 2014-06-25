Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AMA_STL_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4692
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The AMA_STL indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled AMA_STL.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The AMA_STL_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7043
AMA Slow Trend Line
An MA using Perry Kaufmann's Adaptive Moving Average.NRTR_ATR_STOP
A trend indicator using the ATR technical indicator implemented in the form of NRTR.
wlxBWWiseMan-2_HTF
The wlxBWWiseMan-2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.TSI_MACD
A TSI oscillator based on the values of the MACD histogram, implemented with its own signal line in the from of a colored cloud.