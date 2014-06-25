CodeBaseSections
Indicators

AMA_STL_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
4692
Rating:
(34)
Published:
Updated:
ama_stl.mq5 (7.21 KB) view
ama_stl_htf.mq5 (9.31 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance

The AMA_STL indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled AMA_STL.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The AMA_STL_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7043

