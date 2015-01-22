Join our fan page
Simple dollar index indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Solution: in error condition - timer activation of Copy* with testing of flag (error occurrence).
Calculation according to close prices. Recalculation is not made if index has been calculated and there are not any changes.
Calculation formula was taken from here
There is one input parameter: amount of bars for calculation (== amount of bars for line mapping).
All pairs are called for calculation. There is not any difference where to launch. A pair, where the indicator is launched, is displayed in the upper left corner near (short) indicator name.
It is advisable to add synchronization and checks for practical use ( particularly on small (less then H1) timeframes). But this is another story.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1830
