SilverTrend_CrazyChart_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The SilverTrend_CrazyChart indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled SilverTrend_CrazyChart.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. SilverTrend_CrazyChart_HTF Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7011
