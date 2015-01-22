CodeBaseSections
SilverTrend_CrazyChart_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The SilverTrend_CrazyChart indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled SilverTrend_CrazyChart.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. SilverTrend_CrazyChart_HTF Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7011

i-SpectrAnalysis_CCI i-SpectrAnalysis_CCI

The indicator exemplifies smoothing of price time series of the CCI indicator by means of filtration of harmonics of a greater order.

CronexCCI CronexCCI

The MACD Indicator, where the price series is replaced by the series of values of the CCI technical indicator. It is drawn in the form of a colored cloud.

SilverTrend_CrazyChart SilverTrend_CrazyChart

The SilverTrend_CrazyChart is a signal system similar to ASCTrend indicators.

DS_Stochastic_HTF DS_Stochastic_HTF

The DS_Stochastic indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.