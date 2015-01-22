CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

i-SpectrAnalysis_CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4668
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
dt_fft.mqh (28.84 KB) view
i-spectranalysis_cci.mq5 (5.45 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

klot

The indicator exemplifies smoothing of price time series of the CCI indicator by means of filtration of harmonics of a greater order.

This approach can be applied for smoothening any indicators' values. The main advantage of the method is a real absence of a delay.

Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Input parameters of the indicator            |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input int   CCIPeriod=14;
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   CCIPrice=PRICE_MEDIAN;
input uint N = 7;      // Series length
input uint SS = 20;    // Smoothing coefficient
input int Shift=0;     // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars

where:

  • N specifies series length (power of two);
  • SS - A smoothening coefficient in the resulting spectrum zeroes out frequency ratios exceeding set value. SS cannot exceed 2^N. CCI series fully repeats itself if SS = 2^N.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7000 library is required for the indicator operation.

Fig.1. i-SpectrAnalysis_CCI Indicator

Fig.1. i-SpectrAnalysis_CCI Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7012

CronexCCI CronexCCI

The MACD Indicator, where the price series is replaced by the series of values of the CCI technical indicator. It is drawn in the form of a colored cloud.

CronexCCI_HTF CronexCCI_HTF

The CronexCCI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

SilverTrend_CrazyChart_HTF SilverTrend_CrazyChart_HTF

The SilverTrend_CrazyChart indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

SilverTrend_CrazyChart SilverTrend_CrazyChart

The SilverTrend_CrazyChart is a signal system similar to ASCTrend indicators.