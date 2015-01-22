Real author:

klot

The indicator exemplifies smoothing of price time series of the CCI indicator by means of filtration of harmonics of a greater order.

This approach can be applied for smoothening any indicators' values. The main advantage of the method is a real absence of a delay.

Indicator input parameters:

input int CCIPeriod= 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE CCIPrice= PRICE_MEDIAN ; input uint N = 7 ; input uint SS = 20 ; input int Shift= 0 ;

where:

N specifies series length (power of two);

SS - A smoothening coefficient in the resulting spectrum zeroes out frequency ratios exceeding set value. SS cannot exceed 2^N. CCI series fully repeats itself if SS = 2^N.



https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7000 library is required for the indicator operation.

Fig.1. i-SpectrAnalysis_CCI Indicator