Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
i-SpectrAnalysis_CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4668
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
klot
The indicator exemplifies smoothing of price time series of the CCI indicator by means of filtration of harmonics of a greater order.
This approach can be applied for smoothening any indicators' values. The main advantage of the method is a real absence of a delay.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Input parameters of the indicator | //+----------------------------------------------+ input int CCIPeriod=14; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE CCIPrice=PRICE_MEDIAN; input uint N = 7; // Series length input uint SS = 20; // Smoothing coefficient input int Shift=0; // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
where:
- N specifies series length (power of two);
- SS - A smoothening coefficient in the resulting spectrum zeroes out frequency ratios exceeding set value. SS cannot exceed 2^N. CCI series fully repeats itself if SS = 2^N.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7000 library is required for the indicator operation.
Fig.1. i-SpectrAnalysis_CCI Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7012
The MACD Indicator, where the price series is replaced by the series of values of the CCI technical indicator. It is drawn in the form of a colored cloud.CronexCCI_HTF
The CronexCCI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
The SilverTrend_CrazyChart indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.SilverTrend_CrazyChart
The SilverTrend_CrazyChart is a signal system similar to ASCTrend indicators.