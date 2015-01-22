CodeBaseSections
DS_Stochastic_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
ds_stochastic.mq5 (7.53 KB) view
ds_stochastic_htf.mq5 (11.22 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
The DS_Stochastic indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled DS_Stochastic.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. DS_Stochastic_HTF Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7009

