ang AZad(C) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

The Indicator ang_AZad(C) helps to define the dominant trend and similar indicator ang_Zad(C). (http://codebase.mql4.com/en/code/10221)

External variable:
ki - a factor of the delay.

The Blue line indicates the direction to trends. The Red line separates bulls and bears trends.






Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10239

