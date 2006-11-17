ang AZad(C) - indicator for MetaTrader 4



The Indicator ang_AZad(C) helps to define the dominant trend and similar indicator ang_Zad(C). (



External variable:

ki - a factor of the delay.



The Blue line indicates the direction to trends. The Red line separates bulls and bears trends.













