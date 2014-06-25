Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
NRatio_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3892
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
O indicador NRatio com a opção de seleção de um período de tempo diferente nos parâmetros de entrada:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Período gráfico do indicador (timeframe)
Para proporcionar o correto funcionamento do indicador, coloque o arquivo NRatio.mq5 compilado em terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figura 1. O indicador NRatio_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7030
DS_Stochastic
The DS_Stochastic indicator is the original Stochastic Oscillator with the EMA smoothing.ang_AZad_C
The non-normalized oscillator ang_AZad_C helps to identify the dominant trend.
wlxFractals
The wlxFractals indicator is designed for drawing Bill Williams' fractals, defining the number of significant bars to the left and to the right.wlxBWWiseMan-2
A semaphore signal indicator using the Awesome oscillator.