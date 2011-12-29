Join our fan page
XdinMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 7024
-
Real author:
dimeon
The moving average, calculated using the simplest algebraic combination of two other Moving Averages with different periods.
In this case the formula of the average looks as follows:
XdinMA(PeriodMA1, PeriodMA2) = MA(PeriodMA1) - 2*MA(PeriodMA2)
Smoothing algorithms can be selected out of ten possible versions:
- SMA - simple moving average;
- EMA - exponential moving average;
- SMMA - smoothed moving average;
- LWMA - linear weighted moving average;
- JJMA - JMA adaptive average;
- JurX - ultralinear smoothing;
- ParMA - parabolic smoothing;
- T3 - Tillson's multiple exponential smoothing;
- VIDYA - smoothing with the use of Tushar Chande's algorithm;
- AMA - smoothing with the use of Perry Kaufman's algorithm.
It should be noted that Phase1 and Phase2 parameters have completely different meaning for different smoothing algorithms. For JMA it is an external Phase variable changing from -100 to +100. For T3 it is a smoothing ratio multiplied by 100 for better visualization, for VIDYA it is a CMO oscillator period and for AMA it is a slow EMA period. In other algorithms these parameters do not affect smoothing. For AMA fast EMA period is a fixed value and is equal to 2 by default. The ratio of raising to the power is also equal to 2 for AMA.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base 25.04.2011.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/700
