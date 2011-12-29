Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
IncEROnArray - library for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3256
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
CEROnArray class is designed to calculate the Efficiency Ratio (ER) used in the Adaptive Moving Average (AMA).
Usage:
Init() method with the following parameter is called in the OnInit() function:
- int aPeriod - efficiency ratio calculation period.
Solve() method with the following parameters is called in the OnCalculate() function:
- const int aRatesTotal - is a rates_total variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters;
- const int aPrevCalc - prev_calculated variable from the OnCalculate() function;
- double aData[] - data buffer for the indicator calculation;
- double aER[] - the buffer with the calculated value.
Additional methods:
- int BarsRequired() - returns the minimum number of bars for the indicator calculation;
- string Name() - returns the line with the indicator name.
Test_EROnArray.mq5 is a sample indicator showing CEROnArray class application. IncEROnArray file must be placed to MQL5\Include\IncOnArray of the terminal data folder (IncOnArray folder must be created).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/631
ZigZag based on fractals. Due to the use of Fractals indicator, it works much faster than conventional ZigZag indicator.StochasticExpansion
Good old stochastic oscillator. The difference from the standard one is that it shows overbought and oversold areas in a more visually convenient fashion.
CERDOnArray class is designed to calculate the Efficiency Ratio (ER) used in the Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) considering price movement direction. When the price is moving upwards the indicator has positive values, when it is moving downwards, - negative ones.XdinMA
The moving average, calculated by using the simplest algebraic combination of two other moving averages with different periods. Smoothing algorithms can be selected out of ten possible versions.