CEROnArray class is designed to calculate the Efficiency Ratio (ER) used in the Adaptive Moving Average (AMA).

Usage:

Init() method with the following parameter is called in the OnInit() function:

int aPeriod - efficiency ratio calculation period.

Solve() method with the following parameters is called in the OnCalculate() function:

const int aRatesTotal - is a rates_total variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters;

- is a rates_total variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters; const int aPrevCalc - prev_calculated variable from the OnCalculate() function;

- prev_calculated variable from the OnCalculate() function; double aData[] - data buffer for the indicator calculation;

- data buffer for the indicator calculation; double aER[] - the buffer with the calculated value.

Additional methods:

int BarsRequired() - returns the minimum number of bars for the indicator calculation;

- returns the minimum number of bars for the indicator calculation; string Name() - returns the line with the indicator name.

Test_EROnArray.mq5 is a sample indicator showing CEROnArray class application. IncEROnArray file must be placed to MQL5\Include\IncOnArray of the terminal data folder (IncOnArray folder must be created).



