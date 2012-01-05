Join our fan page
IncCMOOnArray - library for MetaTrader 5
- 3511
CMOOnArray class is designed for calculation of CMO (Chande Momentum Oscillator) values on indicator buffers.
Usage:
Init() method with the following parameter is called in the OnInit() function:
- int aPeriod - indicator period.
Solve() method with the following parameters is called in the OnCalculate() function:
- const int aRatesTotal is a rates_total variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters;
- const int aPrevCalc - prev_calculated variable from the OnCalculate() function;
- double & aData[] - data buffer for the indicator calculation;
- double & aCMO[] - indicator calculated value.
Additional methods:
- int BarsRequired() - returns the minimum number of bars for the indicator calculation;
- string Name() - returns the line with the indicator name;
Test_CMOOnArray.mq5 is a sample indicator showing CCMOOnArray class application. IncCMOOnArray file must be placed to MQL5\Include\IncOnArray of the terminal data folder (IncOnArray folder must be created).
The Chande Momentum Oscillator (CMO) was developed by Tushar Chande and is a technical indicator that attempts to capture the Momentum. Chande discussed this and many other indicators in his book "The New Technical Trader: Boost Your Profit by Plugging into the Latest Indicators". Тhe range of CMO is from -1 to 1. The values +0.5 and -0.5 are assumed as ovebought and oversold states of the market.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/635
