Indicators

BrainTrend_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
8533
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Updated:
BrainTrend_HTF_Signal displays trend directions from the last bars of the BrainTrend1 and BrainTrend2 indicators as a sequence of graphical objects colored according to a trend direction. The number of bars to be used is set in the input parameters.

Red color shows a descending trend, while violet color signals about an ascending one. Gray color is used in case there are no trend signals. Diamonds are BrainTrend1 signals, while circles are BrainTrend2 ones.

Indicator input parameters:

A timeframe and a name of a financial asset used for the indicator calculation can be changed by the indicator appropriate input parameters. If Symbol_ (financial asset) input parameter is empty, the current chart symbol shall be used as a financial instrument.

All input parameters can be divided into two large groups:

  1. BrainTrend1 and BrainTrend2 indicators input parameters are explained in detail in their appropriate pages - BrainTrend1 and BrainTrend2:
    //+-----------------------------------+
//|  Indicator input parameters       |
//+-----------------------------------+
input string Symbol_="";                   // Financial asset
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;  // Indicator timeframe for the indicator calculation
input int ATR_Period=7;                    // ATR period 
input int STO_Period=9;                    // Stochastic period
input ENUM_MA_METHOD MA_Method=MODE_SMA;    // Smoothing method
input ENUM_STO_PRICE STO_Price=STO_LOWHIGH; // Prices calculation method
  2. BrainTrend_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
    //---- indicator display settings
input string Symbols_Sirname="BrainTrend_Label_"; // Indicator labels name
input uint  BarTotal=4;                         // Number of displayed bars
input color UpSymbol_Color=BlueViolet;          // Growth symbol color
input color FlSymbol_Color=Gray;                // Flat symbol color
input color DnSymbol_Color=Red;                 // Downfall symbol color
input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid;           // Indicator name color
input uint Symbols_Size=34;                     // Signal symbols size
input uint Font_Size=15;                        // Indicator name font size
input int Xn=0;                                 // Horizontal shift of the name
input int Yn=-60;                               // Vertical shift of the name
input bool ShowIndName=true;                    // Indicator name display
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Location corner
input uint X_=0;                                // Horizontal shift
input uint Y_=30;                               // Vertical shift

In case several BrainTrend_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.

Place BrainTrend1 and BrainTrend2 indicators compiled files to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

BrainTrend_HTF_Signal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/691

