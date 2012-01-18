BrainTrend_HTF_Signal displays trend directions from the last bars of the BrainTrend1 and BrainTrend2 indicators as a sequence of graphical objects colored according to a trend direction. The number of bars to be used is set in the input parameters.

Red color shows a descending trend, while violet color signals about an ascending one. Gray color is used in case there are no trend signals. Diamonds are BrainTrend1 signals, while circles are BrainTrend2 ones.

Indicator input parameters:

A timeframe and a name of a financial asset used for the indicator calculation can be changed by the indicator appropriate input parameters. If Symbol_ (financial asset) input parameter is empty, the current chart symbol shall be used as a financial instrument.

All input parameters can be divided into two large groups:

BrainTrend1 and BrainTrend2 indicators input parameters are explained in detail in their appropriate pages - BrainTrend1 and BrainTrend2:

input string Symbol_= "" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe= PERIOD_H6 ; input int ATR_Period= 7 ; input int STO_Period= 9 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD MA_Method= MODE_SMA ; input ENUM_STO_PRICE STO_Price= STO_LOWHIGH ; BrainTrend_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:

input string Symbols_Sirname= "BrainTrend_Label_" ; input uint BarTotal= 4 ; input color UpSymbol_Color=BlueViolet; input color FlSymbol_Color=Gray; input color DnSymbol_Color=Red; input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid; input uint Symbols_Size= 34 ; input uint Font_Size= 15 ; input int Xn= 0 ; input int Yn=- 60 ; input bool ShowIndName= true ; input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner= CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ; input uint X_= 0 ; input uint Y_= 30 ;

In case several BrainTrend_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.

Place BrainTrend1 and BrainTrend2 indicators compiled files to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.



