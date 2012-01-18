Join our fan page
Fine_Fractals_MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator creates fractals from another larger timeframe on a current chart based on Fine_Fractals indicator data. There is a possibility to change the timeframe of calculated fractals in the indicator input parameters.
Place compiled Fine_Fractals indicator file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/707
