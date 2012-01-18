CodeBaseSections
Fine_Fractals_MTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The indicator creates fractals from another larger timeframe on a current chart based on Fine_Fractals indicator data. There is a possibility to change the timeframe of calculated fractals in the indicator input parameters.

Place compiled Fine_Fractals indicator file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/707

BrainTrend_HTF_Signal BrainTrend_HTF_Signal

BrainTrend_HTF_Signal displays trend directions from the last bars of the BrainTrend1 and BrainTrend2 as a sequence of graphical objects. The number of bars to be used is set in the input parameters.

IncCCIOnArray IncCCIOnArray

CCCIOnArray class is designed for calculation of Commodity Channel Index (CCI) values on indicator buffer. The example of use of the class is provided.

IncBullsBearsOnArray IncBullsBearsOnArray

CBullsBearsOnArray class is designed for calculation of Bulls Power and Bears Power values on indicator buffers. The example of use of the class is provided.

IncWPROnArray IncWPROnArray

The CWPROnArray class is intended for calculation of Williams' Percent Range (%R) on indicator buffers. The example of use of the class is provided.