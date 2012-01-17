Join our fan page
Rabbit - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 13790
Real author:
Martingeil
Modified version of "Rabbit" indicator written by JonKatana. According to the version author's opinion it looks better without fuzzy lines on a chart.
This indicator was first implemented at MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 14.03.2011.
Input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input int Yesterday = 0; // Days shift 0 - current,1 - previous, 1 - future input int Levels = 7; // Number of levels input bool Comm = true; // Display of comments on a chart input bool Sublevel = true; // Display of sublevels in the middle between basic levels //---- input color FontColor=Black; // Price level color //---- input color LineColor = DeepSkyBlue; // Basic line color input STYLE LineStyle = SOLID_; // Basic line style input Width LineWidth = Width_1; // Basic line width //---- input color MLineColor = Lime; // Sublevels line color input STYLE MLineStyle = DASHDOTDOT_; // Sublevels line style input Width MLineWidth = Width_1; // Sublevels line width //---- input color VlineColor = Black; // Vertical line color input STYLE VLineStyle = SOLID_; // Vertical line style input Width VLineWidth = Width_1; // Vertical line width //---- input color HL_lineColor = Lime; // Previous day range line color input STYLE HL_lineStyle = SOLID_; // Previous day range line style input Width HL_lineWidth = Width_5; // Previous day range line width //---- input bool Background=true; // Draw vertical lines as background
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/697
