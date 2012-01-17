CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Rabbit - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Martingeil | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
13790
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
rabbit.mq5 (18.58 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Martingeil

Modified version of "Rabbit" indicator written by JonKatana. According to the version author's opinion it looks better without fuzzy lines on a chart.

This indicator was first implemented at MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 14.03.2011.

Input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input int   Yesterday    = 0;    // Days shift 0 - current,1 - previous, 1 - future
input int   Levels       = 7;    // Number of levels
input bool  Comm         = true;  // Display of comments on a chart
input bool  Sublevel     = true;  // Display of sublevels in the middle between basic levels
//----
input color FontColor=Black;            // Price level color
//----
input color LineColor    = DeepSkyBlue; // Basic line color
input STYLE LineStyle    = SOLID_;      // Basic line style
input Width LineWidth    = Width_1;     // Basic line width
//----
input color MLineColor   = Lime;         // Sublevels line color
input STYLE MLineStyle   = DASHDOTDOT_; // Sublevels line style
input Width MLineWidth   = Width_1;     // Sublevels line width
//----
input color VlineColor   = Black;        // Vertical line color
input STYLE VLineStyle   = SOLID_;      // Vertical line style
input Width VLineWidth   = Width_1;     // Vertical line width
//----
input color HL_lineColor = Lime;         // Previous day range line color
input STYLE HL_lineStyle = SOLID_;      // Previous day range line style
input Width HL_lineWidth = Width_5;     // Previous day range line width
//----
input bool  Background=true;            // Draw vertical lines as background

Rabbit

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/697

SilverTrend_HTF_Signal SilverTrend_HTF_Signal

SilverTrend_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by SilverTrend_Signal indicator as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction.

IncBandsOnArray IncBandsOnArray

The CBandsOnArray is intended for calculation of the Bollinger Bands ® (BB) on an indicator buffer.

IncCCIOnArray IncCCIOnArray

CCCIOnArray class is designed for calculation of Commodity Channel Index (CCI) values on indicator buffer. The example of use of the class is provided.

BrainTrend_HTF_Signal BrainTrend_HTF_Signal

BrainTrend_HTF_Signal displays trend directions from the last bars of the BrainTrend1 and BrainTrend2 as a sequence of graphical objects. The number of bars to be used is set in the input parameters.