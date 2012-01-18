Join our fan page
IncBullsBearsOnArray - library for MetaTrader 5
CBullsBearsOnArray class is designed for calculation of Bulls Power and Bears Power values on indicator buffers.
Usage:
Init() method with the following parameters is called in the OnInit() function:
- int aPeriod - indicator period;
- ENUM_MA_METHOD aMethod - smoothing method.
Solve() method with the following parameters is called in the OnCalculate() function:
- const int aRatesTotal is a rates_total variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters;
- const int aPrevCalc - prev_calculated variable from the OnCalculate() function;
- double aDataHigh[] - the buffer with the High data for the indicator calculation;
- double aDataLow[] - the buffer with the Low data for the indicator calculation;
- double aDataClose[] - the buffer with the Close data for the indicator calculation;
- double & aMA[] - intermediate buffer for MA calculation;
- double & aBulls[] - Bulls Power calculated value;
- double & aBears[] - Bears Power calculated value.
Additional methods:
- int BarsRequired() - returns the minimum number of bars for the indicator calculation;
- string BuName() - returns the line with Bulls Power indicator name;
- string BeName() - returns the line with Bears Power indicator name;
Test_BullsBearsOnArray.mq5 is a sample indicator showing CBullsBearsOnArray class application. IncBullsBearsOnArray file must be placed to MQL5\Include\IncOnArray of the terminal data folder (IncOnArray folder must be created). CMAOnArray class from the IncMAOnArray file is needed for the proper work. It can be found here.
It is very important to be able to estimate the Bulls and Bears Power balance since changes in this balance initially signalize about possible trend reversal. This task can be solved using the Bulls Power and Bears Power oscillators developed by Alexander Elder and described in his book titled Trading for a Living.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/646
