Elder Impulse System - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 26017
Real author:
Alexander Elder
The system is based on two indicators - MACD and EMA. When both indicators move upwards, a candlestick is colored in green, when they move downwards, it is colored in red. In case of multidirectional movement, it turnes blue.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 17.06.2010.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/685
