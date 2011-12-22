CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Elder Impulse System - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Александр Элдер | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
26017
Rating:
(42)
Published:
Updated:
Real author:

Alexander Elder

The system is based on two indicators - MACD and EMA. When both indicators move upwards, a candlestick is colored in green, when they move downwards, it is colored in red. In case of multidirectional movement, it turnes blue.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 17.06.2010.

ElderImpulseSystem

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/685

