Percentage Crossover Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
9430
(15)
Vic2008

The channel based on the price percentage deviation from the previous value of the channel middle line. The channel width is managed by the percentage deviation.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 07.09.2010.

Percentage Crossover Channel

