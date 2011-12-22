Join our fan page
Percentage Crossover Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:
Vic2008
The channel based on the price percentage deviation from the previous value of the channel middle line. The channel width is managed by the percentage deviation.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 07.09.2010.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/689
Nonlagdot is the supply and demand indicator that calculates a possible trend considering market forces domination.XD-RangeSwitch
Trend indicator. Trend reversal is calculated by the number of candlesticks set in the indicator input parameters.
The candlesticks are colored in red, green and blue colors depending on a trend direction (Moving Average and MACD overall values).X2MA Transform Candles
The indicator transfers the price data to the new coordinates system associated with X2MA indicator values.