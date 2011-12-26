COsMAOnArray class is designed for calculation of OsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator) values on indicator buffers.

Usage:



Init() method with the following parameters is called in the OnInit() function:

int aFastPeriod - fast МА period;

- fast МА period; int aSlowPeriod - slow МА period;

- slow МА period; int aSignalPeriod - signal line period.

- signal line period. ENUM_MA_METHOD aFastMethod - fast МА method;

- fast МА method; ENUM_MA_METHOD aSlowMetod - slow МА period;

- slow МА period; ENUM_MA_METHOD aSignalMethod - signal line method.

Solve() method with the following parameters is called in the OnCalculate() function:

const int aRatesTotal is a rates_total variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters;

is a rates_total variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters; const int aPrevCalc - prev_calculated variable from the OnCalculate() function;

- prev_calculated variable from the OnCalculate() function; double aData[] - the buffer with the data for the indicator calculation;

- the buffer with the data for the indicator calculation; double aFastMA[] - intermediate buffer for fast МА;

- intermediate buffer for fast МА; double aSlowMA[] - intermediate buffer for slow МА;

- intermediate buffer for slow МА; double aMain[] - intermediate buffer for MACD main line;

- intermediate buffer for MACD main line; double aSignal[] - intermediate buffer for MACD signal line;

- intermediate buffer for MACD signal line; double aOsMA[] - OsMA calculated value.

int BarsRequiredSignal() - returns the minimum number of bars for signal line calculation;

- returns the minimum number of bars for signal line calculation; string Name() - returns the line with the indicator name;

- returns the line with the indicator name; string Names() - returns the line with the МА names.

Additional methods:

Test_OsMAOnArray.mq5 is a sample indicator showing COsMAOnArray class application. IncOsMAOnArray file must be placed to MQL5\Include\IncOnArray of the terminal data folder (IncOnArray folder must be created).

CMAOnArray class from the IncMAOnArray file is needed for the proper work. It can be found here.



