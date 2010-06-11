CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Trinity-Impulse - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Leonid Basis | English Русский Español Deutsch Português
Views:
38810
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The zero values characterizes the Flat trend. V-shaped pulse indicates the entrance to the opposite direction. U-shaped ilpuls - entry in the same direction.


DROP LEVEL LINES (WITH LEVEL VALUE AND AUTOMATIC COLOR CHANGING) DROP LEVEL LINES (WITH LEVEL VALUE AND AUTOMATIC COLOR CHANGING)

Drop Level Lines with the level value inserted above or below the line and the color changing automatically for bottom level or top level.

Higher timeframe candles on your chart Higher timeframe candles on your chart

This indicator allows you to draw candles of an higher timeframe on your chart. Example: Draw H1 candles on your M1 chart.

ORDER MANAGEMENT FOR EA DEVELOPMENT - LAST VERSION ORDER MANAGEMENT FOR EA DEVELOPMENT - LAST VERSION

THIS IS THE LAST VERSION for EA DEVELOPMENT

Candles Ratio Candles Ratio

The indicator displays the ratio of lengths of the bodies last N candles