Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trinity-Impulse - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 38810
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The zero values characterizes the Flat trend. V-shaped pulse indicates the entrance to the opposite direction. U-shaped ilpuls - entry in the same direction.
DROP LEVEL LINES (WITH LEVEL VALUE AND AUTOMATIC COLOR CHANGING)
Drop Level Lines with the level value inserted above or below the line and the color changing automatically for bottom level or top level.Higher timeframe candles on your chart
This indicator allows you to draw candles of an higher timeframe on your chart. Example: Draw H1 candles on your M1 chart.
ORDER MANAGEMENT FOR EA DEVELOPMENT - LAST VERSION
THIS IS THE LAST VERSION for EA DEVELOPMENTCandles Ratio
The indicator displays the ratio of lengths of the bodies last N candles