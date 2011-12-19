Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
PriceAlert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 15007
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator displays the horizontal line that sets the signal actuating level.
During the first launch of the indicator the actuation level line is gray and not active. When a trader changes its position on a chart it becomes active and turns red. As soon as the price reaches the actuation level, the indicator starts giving alerts or sound alarms.
After the moment the price crosses the level, the indicator will give one alert at each tick, until the limit of signals defined by the AlertTotal (number of alerts) external variable is reached. After that the actuation level line will turn gray and become inactive, until it is again relocated by a trader to a desired level.
Input parameters:
//+------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+------------------------------------------------+ input string level_name="Price_Level_1"; // Actuation level name input string level_comment="actuation level"; // Actuation level comment input color active_level_color=Red; // Active level color input color inactive_level_color=Gray; // Inactive level color input ENUM_LINE_STYLE level_style=STYLE_SOLID; // Actuation level style input ENUM_WIDTH level_width=w_3; // Actuation level width input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlyAlert; // Actuation indication version input uint AlertTotal=10; // Number of alerts input bool Deletelevel=true; // Level deletion
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/656
Vertical time grid with eight hours step.IncMACDOnArray
CMACDOnArray class is designed for calculation of MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) values on indicator buffers. The example of use of the class is provided.
Vertical time grid with three hours step.Trinity-Impulse
Trinity-Impulse indicator shows market entries and periods of flat.