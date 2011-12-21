Join our fan page
RSI Strike - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 13004
Real author:
Matvievskiy Andrey
The indicator displays the crossing points of RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicators belonging to various periods. Eight RSI indicators are used in total (two indicators per one crossing). The indicator signals must be compared with readings of some other trend indicator.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 17.07.2009.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/640
