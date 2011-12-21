CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RSI Strike - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Matvievskiy Andrey | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
13004
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Matvievskiy Andrey

The indicator displays the crossing points of RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicators belonging to various periods. Eight RSI indicators are used in total (two indicators per one crossing). The indicator signals must be compared with readings of some other trend indicator.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 17.07.2009.

RSI Strike

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/640

IncStochasticOnArray IncStochasticOnArray

CStochasticOnArray class is designed for calculation of Stochastic indicator values on indicator buffers. The example of use of the class is provided.

Trinity-Impulse Trinity-Impulse

Trinity-Impulse indicator shows market entries and periods of flat.

FiboCandles FiboCandles

The indicator displays colored candlesticks depending on the current trend and considering Fibonacci levels correction and also gives alerts or audio warnings in case of a trend change.

XD-RangeSwitch XD-RangeSwitch

Trend indicator. Trend reversal is calculated by the number of candlesticks set in the indicator input parameters.