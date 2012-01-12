CCHOOnArray class is designed for calculation of Chaikin Oscillator (CHO) values on indicator buffers.

Usage:

Init() method with the following parameters is called in the OnInit() function:

int aFastPeriod - fast МА period;

- fast МА period; int aSlowPeriod - slow МА period;

- slow МА period; ENUM_MA_METHOD aMethod - МА method.

Solve() method with the following parameters is called in the OnCalculate() function:

const int aRatesTotal is a rates_total variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters;

is a rates_total variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters; const int aPrevCalc - prev_calculated variable from the OnCalculate() function;

- prev_calculated variable from the OnCalculate() function; double aDataHigh[] - the buffer with the High data for the indicator calculation;

- the buffer with the High data for the indicator calculation; double aDataLow[] - the buffer with the Low data for the indicator calculation;

- the buffer with the Low data for the indicator calculation; double aDataClose[] - the buffer with the Close data for the indicator calculation;

- the buffer with the Close data for the indicator calculation; double aDataVolume[] - the buffer with the Volume data for the indicator calculation;

- the buffer with the Volume data for the indicator calculation; double & aTmpAD[] - intermediate auxiliary buffer;

- intermediate auxiliary buffer; double & aFastAD[] - auxiliary buffer for fast МА;

- auxiliary buffer for fast МА; double & aSlowAD[] - auxiliary buffer for slow МА;

- auxiliary buffer for slow МА; double & aCHO[] - buffer with the calculated value.

Additional methods:

int BarsRequired() - returns the minimum number of bars for the indicator calculation;

returns the minimum number of bars for the indicator calculation; string Name() - returns the line with the indicator name.

Test_CHOOnArray.mq5 is a sample indicator showing CCHOOnArray class application. IncCHOOnArray file must be placed to MQL5\Include\IncOnArray of the terminal data folder (IncOnArray folder must be created).

Chaikin's Oscillator (CHO) is the difference of moving averages of Accumulation/Distribution.