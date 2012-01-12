Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Quartiles - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- Nikolay Kositsin
- Views:
- 7564
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
LeMan
The indicator shows the first, second and third quartiles of the sample. Quartiles is a set of quantiles for p=0.25, 0.5, 0.75. Their estimates (quartiles
of the empirical distribution) are the values that divide a data sample into four groups containing (if possible) the same number of
observations.
When talking about quartiles we usually mean upper q3 and lower q1 quartiles; the second quartile is the median q2.
Lower q1 quartile is the value, below which a quarter of data is located in an ordered set, while upper q3 quartile is a value, above which a quarter of data is located in an ordered set.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 23.09.2010.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/690
The fan of hundred XMA moving averages with the possibility to change the number of lines on a chart and select a smoothing method out of ten possible versions.IncADOnArray
CADOnArray class is designed for calculation of AD (Accumulation Distribution, A/D) values on indicator buffers. Test_ADOnArray indicator is provided as the example of the class use.
CCHOOnArray class is designed for calculation of Chaikin Oscillator (CHO) values on indicator buffers. Test_CHOOnArray indicator is provided as the example of the class use.ElderImpulseSystem_HTF_Signal
ElderImpulseSystem_HTF_Signal displays trend directions from the last bars of the ElderImpulseSystem as a sequence of graphical objects. The number of bars to be used is set in the input parameters.