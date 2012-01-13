Join our fan page
sSyncScroll - script for MetaTrader 5
- 6584
-
Script for the charts simultaneous scrolling.
The script is launched on one chart. When scrolling any of the charts, the rest ones are also shifted. Such a position is marked by vertical lines.
It is better to turn on the "Shift end of the chart from the right border" option when using the script.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/677
