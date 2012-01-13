CodeBaseSections
Indicators

ElderImpulseSystem_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
ElderImpulseSystem_HTF_Signal displays trend directions from the last bars of the ElderImpulseSystem as a sequence of graphical objects colored according to a trend direction. The number of bars to be used is set in the input parameters. Red color shows a descending trend, while lime color signals about an ascending one. Blue color is used in case there are no trend signals.

Indicator input parameters:

A timeframe and a name of a financial asset used for the indicator calculation can be changed by the indicator appropriate input parameters. If Symbol_ (financial asset) input parameter is empty, the current chart symbol shall be used as a financial asset.

All input parameters can be divided into two large groups:

  1. ElderImpulseSystem indicator input parameters:
    //+-----------------------------------+
//|  Indicator input parameters       |
//+-----------------------------------+
input string Symbol_="";                   // Financial instrument
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // Indicator timeframe for the indicator calculation
input int ma_period=13;                    // MA period
input int fast_ema_period=12;              // MACD fast line period 
input int slow_ema_period=26;              // MACD slow line period
input int signal_period=9;                 // MACD signal line period
  2. ElderImpulseSystem_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
    //---- indicator display settings
input string Symols_Sirname="ElderImpulseSystem_Label_"; // Indicator labels name
input uint  BarTotal=4;                                  // Number of displayed bars
input color UpSymbol_Color=SpringGreen;                  // Growth symbol color
input color FlSymbol_Color=Blue;                         // Flat symbol color
input color DnSymbol_Color=Red;                          // Downfall symbol color
input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid;                    // Indicator name color
input uint Symbols_Size=34;                              // Signal symbols size
input uint Font_Size=15;                                 // Indicator name font size
input int Xn=5;                                          // Horizontal shift of the name
input int Yn=-20;                                        // Vertical shift of the name
input bool ShowIndName=true;                             // Indicator name display
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER// Location corner
input uint X_=0;                                         // Horizontal shift
input uint Y_=30;                                        // Vertical shift

In case several ElderImpulseSystem_Signal are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.

Place the ElderImpulseSystem indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

ElderImpulseSystem_HTF_Signal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/693

