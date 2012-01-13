ElderImpulseSystem_HTF_Signal displays trend directions from the last bars of the ElderImpulseSystem as a sequence of graphical objects colored according to a trend direction. The number of bars to be used is set in the input parameters. Red color shows a descending trend, while lime color signals about an ascending one. Blue color is used in case there are no trend signals.

A timeframe and a name of a financial asset used for the indicator calculation can be changed by the indicator appropriate input parameters. If Symbol_ (financial asset) input parameter is empty, the current chart symbol shall be used as a financial asset.

All input parameters can be divided into two large groups:

ElderImpulseSystem indicator input parameters:

input string Symbol_= "" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe= PERIOD_H6 ; input int ma_period= 13 ; input int fast_ema_period= 12 ; input int slow_ema_period= 26 ; input int signal_period= 9 ; ElderImpulseSystem_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:

input string Symols_Sirname= "ElderImpulseSystem_Label_" ; input uint BarTotal= 4 ; input color UpSymbol_Color=SpringGreen; input color FlSymbol_Color=Blue; input color DnSymbol_Color=Red; input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid; input uint Symbols_Size= 34 ; input uint Font_Size= 15 ; input int Xn= 5 ; input int Yn=- 20 ; input bool ShowIndName= true ; input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner= CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ; input uint X_= 0 ; input uint Y_= 30 ;

In case several ElderImpulseSystem_Signal are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.

Place the ElderImpulseSystem indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.



