ElderImpulseSystem_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 8054
ElderImpulseSystem_HTF_Signal displays trend directions from the last bars of the ElderImpulseSystem as a sequence of graphical objects colored according to a trend direction. The number of bars to be used is set in the input parameters. Red color shows a descending trend, while lime color signals about an ascending one. Blue color is used in case there are no trend signals.Indicator input parameters:
A timeframe and a name of a financial asset used for the indicator calculation can be changed by the indicator appropriate input parameters. If Symbol_ (financial asset) input parameter is empty, the current chart symbol shall be used as a financial asset.
All input parameters can be divided into two large groups:
- ElderImpulseSystem indicator input parameters:
//+-----------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+-----------------------------------+ input string Symbol_=""; // Financial instrument input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // Indicator timeframe for the indicator calculation input int ma_period=13; // MA period input int fast_ema_period=12; // MACD fast line period input int slow_ema_period=26; // MACD slow line period input int signal_period=9; // MACD signal line period
- ElderImpulseSystem_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
//---- indicator display settings input string Symols_Sirname="ElderImpulseSystem_Label_"; // Indicator labels name input uint BarTotal=4; // Number of displayed bars input color UpSymbol_Color=SpringGreen; // Growth symbol color input color FlSymbol_Color=Blue; // Flat symbol color input color DnSymbol_Color=Red; // Downfall symbol color input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid; // Indicator name color input uint Symbols_Size=34; // Signal symbols size input uint Font_Size=15; // Indicator name font size input int Xn=5; // Horizontal shift of the name input int Yn=-20; // Vertical shift of the name input bool ShowIndName=true; // Indicator name display input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Location corner input uint X_=0; // Horizontal shift input uint Y_=30; // Vertical shift
In case several ElderImpulseSystem_Signal are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.
Place the ElderImpulseSystem indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/693
