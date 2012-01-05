Join our fan page
X2MA_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 5681
X2MA_HTF_Signal displays trend directions from three last bars of the X2MA indicator (Universal Moving Average with double smoothing) as three graphical objects, colors of which determine a trend direction.
Input parameters:
A timeframe and a name of a financial asset used for the indicator calculation can be changed by the indicator appropriate input parameters. If Symbol_ (financial asset) input parameter is empty, the current chart symbol shall be used as a financial asset.
All input parameters can be divided into two large groups:
- The information about the input parameters of X2MA indicator can be found in description of X2MA indicator;
X2MA_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters necessary for the indicator visual display:
//--- indicator display settings input string Symbols_Sirname="X2MA_Label_"; // Indicator labels name input color UpSymbol_Color=Blue; // Growth symbol color input color DnSymbol_Color=Red; // Downfall symbol color input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid; // Indicator name color input uint Symbols_Size=34; // Signal symbols size input uint Font_Size=15; // Indicator name font size input int X_3=120; // Horizontal shift of the name input int Y_3=10; // Vertical shift of the name input bool ShowIndName=true; // Indicator name display input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Location corner input uint X_=0; // Horizontal shift input uint Y_=0; // Vertical shift
In case several X2MA_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.
Place the X2MA indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
The indicators use SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/667
