XMACD_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

XMACD_HTF_Signal displays trend directions from three last bars of the XMACD indicator as three graphical objects, colors of which determine a trend direction.

XMACD_HTF_Signal

Indicator input parameters:

A timeframe and a name of a financial asset used for the indicator calculation can be changed by the indicator appropriate input parameters. If Symbol_ (financial asset) input parameter is empty, the current chart symbol shall be used as a financial asset.

All input parameters can be divided into two large groups:

  1. The information about the input parameters of XMACD indicator can be found in description of XMACD indicator;
  2. XMACD_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
    //---- indicator display settings
input string Symols_Sirname="XMACD_Label_";           // Indicator labels name
input color UpSymol_Color=Lime;                       // Growth symbol color
input color DnSymol_Color=Red;                        // Downfall symbol color
input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid;                 // Indicator name color
input uint Symols_Size=34;                            // Signal symbols size
input uint Font_Size=15;                              // Indicator name font size
input int X_3=120;                                    // Horizontal shift of the name
input int Y_3=10;                                     // Vertical shift of the name
input bool ShowIndName=true;                          // Indicator name display
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Location corner
input uint X_=0;                                      // Horizontal shift
input uint Y_=0;                                      // Vertical shift

In case several XMACD_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.

Place the XMACD indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

The indicators use SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/666

