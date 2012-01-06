XMACD_HTF_Signal displays trend directions from three last bars of the XMACD indicator as three graphical objects, colors of which determine a trend direction.

Indicator input parameters:

A timeframe and a name of a financial asset used for the indicator calculation can be changed by the indicator appropriate input parameters. If Symbol_ (financial asset) input parameter is empty, the current chart symbol shall be used as a financial asset.

All input parameters can be divided into two large groups:

The information about the input parameters of XMACD indicator can be found in description of XMACD indicator; XMACD_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:

input string Symols_Sirname= "XMACD_Label_" ; input color UpSymol_Color=Lime; input color DnSymol_Color=Red; input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid; input uint Symols_Size= 34 ; input uint Font_Size= 15 ; input int X_3= 120 ; input int Y_3= 10 ; input bool ShowIndName= true ; input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner= CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ; input uint X_= 0 ; input uint Y_= 0 ;

In case several XMACD_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.

Place the XMACD indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

The indicators use SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".