SpreadInfo displays spread, its average value and their ratio in one of the chart corners. Font type, color and size can be customized in the input parameters.

СMoving_Average class of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library is used for the indicator compilation. The use of the class was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers", as well as type_font and CFontName class from the GetFontName.mqh library.

Indicator input parameters: