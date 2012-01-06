CodeBaseSections
SpreadInfo - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
8820
(20)
SpreadInfo displays spread, its average value and their ratio in one of the chart corners. Font type, color and size can be customized in the input parameters.

СMoving_Average class of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library is used for the indicator compilation. The use of the class was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers", as well as type_font and CFontName class from the GetFontName.mqh library.

Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input string SpName="Spread";                          // Spread name
input string MaSpName="MASpread";                      // Average spread name
input string RatioName="Ratio";                        // Spread and its average value ratio name
input color  TextColor1=Magenta;                       // Spread color
input color  TextColor2=Blue;                          // Average spread color
input color  TextColor3=Red;                           // Spread and its average value ratio color
input int    FontSize=15;                              // Font size
input type_font FontType=Font14;                       // Font type
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Location corner
input uint Y_=1;                                       // Vertical location
input uint X_=5;                                       // Horizontal location
input int period=100;                                  // Spread smoothing period

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/647

