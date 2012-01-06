Join our fan page
SpreadInfo - indicator for MetaTrader 5
8820
SpreadInfo displays spread, its average value and their ratio in one of the chart corners. Font type, color and size can be customized in the input parameters.
СMoving_Average class of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library is used for the indicator compilation. The use of the class was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers", as well as type_font and CFontName class from the GetFontName.mqh library.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input string SpName="Spread"; // Spread name input string MaSpName="MASpread"; // Average spread name input string RatioName="Ratio"; // Spread and its average value ratio name input color TextColor1=Magenta; // Spread color input color TextColor2=Blue; // Average spread color input color TextColor3=Red; // Spread and its average value ratio color input int FontSize=15; // Font size input type_font FontType=Font14; // Font type input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Location corner input uint Y_=1; // Vertical location input uint X_=5; // Horizontal location input int period=100; // Spread smoothing period
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/647
