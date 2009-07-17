CodeBaseSections
Indicators

RSI_Strike(AM) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Andrey
Отображение точек пересечения RSI различных периодов.

RSI_Strike(AM)

Очень понравилась наглядность с которой уважаемый fxxx дал комментарий к RSI_Strike(AM). Думаю многим понравиться не таскать базовые индикаторы из окна навигатора на график, а сделать все за один раз :) Поэтому добавил код Multi_RSI(AM). На отдельный индикатор данный код вряд ли заслуживает, но как наглядное пособие - очень даже.

Multi_RSI(AM)

