Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSI_Strike(AM) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 39344
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Отображение точек пересечения RSI различных периодов.
RSI_Strike(AM)
Очень понравилась наглядность с которой уважаемый fxxx дал комментарий к RSI_Strike(AM). Думаю многим понравиться не таскать базовые индикаторы из окна навигатора на график, а сделать все за один раз :) Поэтому добавил код Multi_RSI(AM). На отдельный индикатор данный код вряд ли заслуживает, но как наглядное пособие - очень даже.
Multi_RSI(AM)
NDA_e
The indicator of the visual and sound control of speed and size coming tick.ytg_Zodiac_V0
The astrological indicator. Marks of the zodiac. The current mark.
Heiken Ashi Real
Heiken Ashi RealjMasterRSX v1 by jirimac
Based on RSX multiple timeframes for EURUSD