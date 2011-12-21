CodeBaseSections
FiboCandles - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
17846
(27)
Real author:

Ivan Kornilov

The indicator displays colored candlesticks depending on the current trend and considering Fibonacci levels correction and also gives alerts or audio warnings in case of a trend change.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 15.02.2010.

