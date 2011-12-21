Join our fan page
FiboCandles - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- Nikolay Kositsin
- Views:
- 17846
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Real author:
Ivan Kornilov
The indicator displays colored candlesticks depending on the current trend and considering Fibonacci levels correction and also gives alerts or audio warnings in case of a trend change.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 15.02.2010.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/682
The indicator displays the crossing points of RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicators belonging to various periods.IncStochasticOnArray
CStochasticOnArray class is designed for calculation of Stochastic indicator values on indicator buffers. The example of use of the class is provided.
Trend indicator. Trend reversal is calculated by the number of candlesticks set in the indicator input parameters.NonLagDot
Nonlagdot is the supply and demand indicator that calculates a possible trend considering market forces domination.