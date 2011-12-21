Join our fan page
XD-RangeSwitch - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Nikolay Kositsin
- 6239
-
Real author:
vic2008
Trend indicator. Trend reversal is calculated by the number of candlesticks set in the indicator input parameters. It can be used for setting stop levels. The indicator has been calculated for H2 chart with the input parameter value N=4.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 02.09.2010.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/688
