JFatl HTF Baby

The hybrid of digital and analog filters that displays larger timeframe values at a smaller one in a completely minimized way and is located in a separate chart window.

In this case, only direction of the current trend is used from the indicator. It should be noted that since the indicator calculates its values using larger timeframe, it rewrites its readings on the number of bars equivalent to the larger timeframe bar size.

The indicator is calculated the following way:

JFATL[bar] = JMA(FATL(PRICE[bar]))



where:

FATL() - FATL digital filter value;

JMA() - JMA adaptive smoothing algorithm;

PRICE[] - price series value.

bar - current bar index.

Additional JMA smoothing is used to prevent the indicator actuating at each random market movement.

Place the JFatl indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

JFatl uses CJJMA class of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with that class was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".