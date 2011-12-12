The hybrid of digital and analog filters that displays its larger timeframe values at a smaller one.

The indicator is calculated the following way:

JFATL[bar] = JMA(FATL(PRICE[bar]))



where:

FATL() - FATL digital filter value;

JMA() - JMA adaptive smoothing algorithm;

PRICE[] - price series value.

bar - current bar index.

Additional JMA smoothing is used to prevent the indicator actuating at each random market movement.

Place the JFatl indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\. JFatl uses CJJMA class of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with that class was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".