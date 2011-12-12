Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
JFatl HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 17225
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The hybrid of digital and analog filters that displays its larger timeframe values at a smaller one.
The indicator is calculated the following way:
JFATL[bar] = JMA(FATL(PRICE[bar]))
where:
- FATL() - FATL digital filter value;
- JMA() - JMA adaptive smoothing algorithm;
- PRICE[] - price series value.
- bar - current bar index.
Additional JMA smoothing is used to prevent the indicator actuating at each random market movement.
Place the JFatl indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\. JFatl uses CJJMA class of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with that class was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/608
Symmetrical normalized oscillator.TrendValue
The trend indicator made as NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse).
Vertical time grid with one year step.JFatl HTF Baby
The hybrid of digital and analog filters that displays larger timeframe values at a smaller one in a minimized way.