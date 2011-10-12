Watch how to download trading robots for free
JFatlAcceleration - indicator for MetaTrader 5
JFatlAcceleration measures the current trend acceleration. The indicator is calculated the following way:
JFatlAcceleration=Momentum(JMA(Momentum(JMA(FATL(Price[bar])))))
where:
- JMA - adaptive smoothing;
- Momentum - Momentum technical indicator;
- FATL - digital filter;
- Price[bar] - the current price of an analyzed financial asset at the bar with the "bar" index.
ColorJFatlAcceleration uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes. The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/504
JFatlSpeed
The indicator shows trend change rate with a minimum lag.Heiken Ashi Smoothed
Standard Heiken Ashi calculated using smoothed price time series.