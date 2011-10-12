JFatlAcceleration measures the current trend acceleration. The indicator is calculated the following way:

JFatlAcceleration=Momentum(JMA(Momentum(JMA(FATL(Price[bar])))))

where:

JMA - adaptive smoothing;

Momentum - Momentum technical indicator;

FATL - digital filter;

Price[bar] - the current price of an analyzed financial asset at the bar with the "bar" index.

ColorJFatlAcceleration uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes. The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".



