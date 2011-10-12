CodeBaseSections
JFatlAcceleration - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
JFatlAcceleration measures the current trend acceleration. The indicator is calculated the following way:

JFatlAcceleration=Momentum(JMA(Momentum(JMA(FATL(Price[bar])))))

where:

  • JMA - adaptive smoothing;
  • Momentum - Momentum technical indicator;
  • FATL - digital filter;
  • Price[bar] - the current price of an analyzed financial asset at the bar with the "bar" index.

ColorJFatlAcceleration uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes. The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

ColorJFatlAcceleration

JFatlSpeed JFatlSpeed

The indicator shows trend change rate with a minimum lag.

Heiken Ashi Smoothed Heiken Ashi Smoothed

Standard Heiken Ashi calculated using smoothed price time series.

Trend_CF Trend_CF

Simple and demonstrative indicator of the current trend power and direction.

WATR WATR

Simple but demonstrative trend indicator.