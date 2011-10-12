Watch how to download trading robots for free
JFatlSpeed - indicator for MetaTrader 5
JFatlSpeed is a smoothed Momentum from the fast trends indicator JFatl. It allows to detect new trends at very early stages.
ColorJFatlSpeed and JFatlSpeed indicators use SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes. The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/503
