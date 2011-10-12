CodeBaseSections
JFatlSpeed - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
JFatlSpeed is a smoothed Momentum from the fast trends indicator JFatl. It allows to detect new trends at very early stages.

ColorJFatlSpeed and JFatlSpeed indicators use SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes. The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

JFatlSpeed indicator

Heiken Ashi Smoothed Heiken Ashi Smoothed

Standard Heiken Ashi calculated using smoothed price time series.

Camarilla_Full Camarilla_Full

The system of Camarilla Equation levels for all bars.

JFatlAcceleration JFatlAcceleration

JFatlAcceleration measures the current trend acceleration.

Trend_CF Trend_CF

Simple and demonstrative indicator of the current trend power and direction.