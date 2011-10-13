Watch how to download trading robots for free
Trend_CF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
- Views:
- 11008
- Rating:
-
Published:
Updated:
Real author:
Ronald Verwer/ROVERCOM
This indicator is made as a filling between two lines. The color of a filling shows a trend direction and the width of a channel between the lines shows the trend power.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 17.10.2007.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/482
JFatlAcceleration
JFatlAcceleration measures the current trend acceleration.JFatlSpeed
The indicator shows trend change rate with a minimum lag.
WATR
Simple but demonstrative trend indicator.SHI Channel true (NB-channel)
SHI_Channel_true automatically shows Barishpolts dynamic moving channels on a chart.