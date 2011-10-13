CodeBaseSections
Trend_CF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
11008
(12)
Real author:

Ronald Verwer/ROVERCOM

This indicator is made as a filling between two lines. The color of a filling shows a trend direction and the width of a channel between the lines shows the trend power.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 17.10.2007.

ColorTrend_CF

Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/482

