WATR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Simple trend indicator that clearly shows direction of a current trend. May be used in breakout trading systems. Signal colored dots are added to show changes of a trend direction in this version of the indicator.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 05.03.2007.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/483
