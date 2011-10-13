CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

WATR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
12388
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
watr.mq5 (12.74 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Simple trend indicator that clearly shows direction of a current trend. May be used in breakout trading systems. Signal colored dots are added to show changes of a trend direction in this version of the indicator.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 05.03.2007.

WATR

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/483

Trend_CF Trend_CF

Simple and demonstrative indicator of the current trend power and direction.

JFatlAcceleration JFatlAcceleration

JFatlAcceleration measures the current trend acceleration.

SHI Channel true (NB-channel) SHI Channel true (NB-channel)

SHI_Channel_true automatically shows Barishpolts dynamic moving channels on a chart.

SuperTrend SuperTrend

SuperTrend indicator.