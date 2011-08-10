Join our fan page
ZerolagStochs - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 7693
Real author:
Perky_z
This Stochastic Oscillator equivalent is based on four Stochastic Oscillators.
All the indicator options are configured as the indicator's external parameters. But note that some variables are not independent and must be selected more carefully!
Such variables as FactorN represent specific weight of the N-th Stochastic in the final indicator's total value. The rest of the input parameters of the indicator are completely equivalent to the iStochastic() technical indicator parameters. Indicator is presented in two variants.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 24.10.2008.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/420
