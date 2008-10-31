CodeBaseSections
Indicators

ZerolagStochs - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Nikolay Kositsin
17409
(6)
Author:

perky_z

The working with this indicator is analogous with the intersection of two movings or two stochastics in many instances.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8516

