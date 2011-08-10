CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Arrows&Curves - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Victor G. Lukashuck | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
11934
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
arrows_curves.mq5 (12.63 KB) view
Real author:

Victor G. Lukashuck

Arrows&Curves indicator shows the upper and lower bounds of price range. The dot shows a signal to open long/short position, the cross shows a signal to close the opened position.

The indicator was published in Code Base at mql4.com 05.03.2007

Arrows&Curves

FTLM-STLM FTLM-STLM

Fast Trend Line Momentum (FTLM) and Slow Trend Line Momentum SLTM) indicators show the rate of price change.

Module of Trade Signals, based on Chande Momentum Oscillator Module of Trade Signals, based on Chande Momentum Oscillator

Crossover of overbought/oversold levels of Chande Momentum Oscillator is used as a signal to open positions.

ZerolagStochs ZerolagStochs

Stochastic Oscillator equivalent with a minimum lag.

MAMA MAMA

Mesa Adaptive Moving Average (MAMA) indicator.