Arrows&Curves - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- Nikolay Kositsin
- Views:
- 11934
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Real author:
Victor G. Lukashuck
Arrows&Curves indicator shows the upper and lower bounds of price range. The dot shows a signal to open long/short position, the cross shows a signal to close the opened position.
The indicator was published in Code Base at mql4.com 05.03.2007
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/414
FTLM-STLM
Fast Trend Line Momentum (FTLM) and Slow Trend Line Momentum SLTM) indicators show the rate of price change.Module of Trade Signals, based on Chande Momentum Oscillator
Crossover of overbought/oversold levels of Chande Momentum Oscillator is used as a signal to open positions.
ZerolagStochs
Stochastic Oscillator equivalent with a minimum lag.MAMA
Mesa Adaptive Moving Average (MAMA) indicator.