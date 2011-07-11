Join our fan page
Candlestick Momentum Index Blau_CMI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
10419
Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky
Candlestick Momentum Index (CMI, based on Candlestick Momentum Indicator) is described by William Blau in the book "Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis".
- WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\
- Blau_CMI.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\
The values of Candlestick Momentum Indicator are normalized (by absolute values) and mapped into the [-100,+100] interval. Due to normalization, the positive values of CMI correspond the overbought states of the market, the negative values correspond to the oversold states of the market.
Calculation:
The Candlestick Momentum Index is calculated by formula:
100 * EMA(EMA(EMA( cmtm(price1,pric2,q) ,r),s),u) 100 * CMtm(price1,pric2,q,r,s,u)
CMI(price1,price2,q,r,s,u) = –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– = –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
EMA(EMA(EMA( |cmtm(price1,pric2,q)| ,r),s),u) EMA(EMA(EMA( |cmtm(price1,pric2,q)| ,r),s),u)
if EMA(EMA(EMA(|cmtm(price1,pric2,q)|,r),s),u)=0, then CMI(price1,price2,q,r,s,u)=0
where:
- q - number of bars, used in calculation of Candlestick Momentum;
- price1 - close price;
- price2 - open price q bars ago;
- cmtm(price1,pric2,q)=price1-pric2[q-1] - Candlestick Momentum;
- |cmtm(price1,pric2,q)| - absolute value of Candlestick Momentum;
- CMtm(price,q,r,s,u) - Triple smoothed Candlestick Momentum;
- EMA(...,r) - 1st smoothing EMA(r), applied to:
- Candlestick Momentum;
- Absolute value of Candlestick Momentum;
- EMA(EMA(...,r),s) - 2nd smoothing - EMA(s), applied to result of the 1st smoothing;
- EMA(EMA(EMA(...,r),s),u) - 3rd smoothing - EMA(u), applied to result of the 2nd smoothing.
- q - number of bars, used in calculation of Candlestick Momentum (by default q=1);
- r - period of the 1st EMA, applied to Candlestick Momentum (by default r=20);
- s - period of the 2nd EMA, applied to result of the 1st smoothing (by default s=5);
- u - period of the 3rd EMA, applied to result of the 2nd smoothing (by default u=3);
- AppliedPrice1 - price type (by default AppliedPrice1=PRICE_CLOSE);
- AppliedPrice2 - price type (by default AppliedPrice2=PRICE_OPEN).
- q>0;
- r>0, s>0, u>0. If r, s or u are equal to 1, the smoothing is not used;
- Min rates =(q-1+r+s+u-3+1).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/378
Candlestick Momentum Indicator by William Blau.Ergodic MACD Oscillator Blau_Ergodic_MACD
Ergodic MACD Oscillator by William Blau.
Candlestick Index (CSI) Indicator by William Blau.Ergodic CMI-Oscillator Blau_Ergodic_CMI
Ergodic CMI-Oscillator by Willam Blau.