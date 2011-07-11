Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky



Candlestick Momentum Index (CMI, based on Candlestick Momentum Indicator) is described by William Blau in the book "Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis".

WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder \MQL5\Include\

\MQL5\Include\ Blau_CMI.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\

The values of Candlestick Momentum Indicator are normalized (by absolute values) and mapped into the [-100,+100] interval. Due to normalization, the positive values of CMI correspond the overbought states of the market, the negative values correspond to the oversold states of the market.







Candlestick Momentum Index



Calculation:



The Candlestick Momentum Index is calculated by formula:



100 * EMA(EMA(EMA( cmtm(price1,pric2,q) ,r),s),u) 100 * CMtm(price1,pric2,q,r,s,u)

CMI(price1,price2,q,r,s,u) = –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– = –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

EMA(EMA(EMA( |cmtm(price1,pric2,q)| ,r),s),u) EMA(EMA(EMA( |cmtm(price1,pric2,q)| ,r),s),u)



if EMA(EMA(EMA(|cmtm(price1,pric2,q)|,r),s),u)=0, then CMI(price1,price2,q,r,s,u)=0



where:

q - number of bars, used in calculation of Candlestick Momentum;

price1 - close price;

price2 - open price q bars ago;

cmtm(price1,pric2,q)=price1-pric2[q-1] - Candlestick Momentum;

|cmtm(price1,pric2,q)| - absolute value of Candlestick Momentum;

CMtm(price,q,r,s,u) - Triple smoothed Candlestick Momentum;

EMA(...,r) - 1st smoothing EMA(r), applied to:

Candlestick Momentum; Absolute value of Candlestick Momentum;

EMA(EMA(...,r),s) - 2nd smoothing - EMA(s), applied to result of the 1st smoothing;

EMA(EMA(EMA(...,r),s),u) - 3rd smoothing - EMA(u), applied to result of the 2nd smoothing.

q - number of bars, used in calculation of Candlestick Momentum (by default q=1);

r - period of the 1st EMA, applied to Candlestick Momentum (by default r=20);

s - period of the 2nd EMA, applied to result of the 1st smoothing (by default s=5);

u - period of the 3rd EMA, applied to result of the 2nd smoothing (by default u=3);

AppliedPrice1 - price type (by default AppliedPrice1=PRICE_CLOSE);

AppliedPrice2 - price type (by default AppliedPrice2=PRICE_OPEN).