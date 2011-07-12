CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Candlestick Index Blau_CSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Andrey F. Zelinsky | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
9134
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
blau_csi.mq5 (10.57 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
williamblau.mqh (4.52 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky

Candlestick Index (CSI, based on Candlestick Momentum Indicator) is described by William Blau in the book "Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis".

The values of Candlestick Index are normalized (price range) and mapped into the [–100,+100] interval. The positive values of CSI correspond to overbought states of the market, the negative values correspond to the oversold states of the market.

  • WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\
  • Blau_CSI.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\

Candlestick Index by Wiliam Blau

Candlestick Index by Wiliam Blau

Calculation:

Candlestick Index is calculated by formula:

                                         100 * EMA(EMA(EMA( cmtm(price1,pric2,q) ,r),s),u)           100 * CMtm(price1,pric2,q,r,s,u)
CSI(price1,price2,q,r,s,u) = –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– = ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
                                                      EMA(EMA(EMA( HH(q)-LL(q) ,r),s),u)                  EMA(EMA(EMA( HH(q)-LL(q) ,r),s),u)

if EMA(EMA(EMA(HH(q)-LL(q),r),s),u)=0, then CSI(price1,price2,q,r,s,u)=0

when:

  • q - number of bars, used in calculation of q-period Candlestick Momentum;
  • price1 - close price;
  • price2 - open price q bars ago;
  • cmtm(price1,pric2,q)=price1-price2[q-1] - q-period Candlestick Momentum;
  • LL(q) - lowest price (q bars);
  • HH(q) - highest price (q bars);
  • HH(q) - LL(q) - Price Range (q-bars);
  • CMtm(price1,pric2,q,r,s,u) - triple smoothed Candlestick Momentum;
  • EMA(...,r) - 1st smoothing - EMA(r), applied to:
    1. Candlestick Momentum (q bars);
    2. Price Range (q bars);
  • EMA(EMA(...,r),s) - 2nd smoothing - EMA(s), applied to result of the 1st smoothing;
  • EMA(EMA(EMA(...,r),s),u) - 3rd smoothing - EMA(u), applied to result of the 2nd smoothing.
Input parameters:
  • q - number of bars, used in calculation of Candlestick Momentum (by default q=1);
  • r - period of the 1st EMA(r), applied to Candlestick Momentum(by default r=20);
  • s - period of the 2nd EMA(s), applied to result of the 1st smoothing (by default s=5);
  • u - period of the 3rd EMA(u), applied to result of the 2nd smoothing (by default u=3);
  • AppliedPrice1 - price type (by default AppliedPrice1=PRICE_CLOSE);
  • AppliedPrice2 - price type (by default AppliedPrice2=PRICE_OPEN).
Note:
  • q>0;
  • r>0, s>0, u>0. If r, s or u are equal to 1, smoothing is not used;
  • Min. rates = (q-1+r+s+u-3+1).

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/379

Candlestick Momentum Index Blau_CMI Candlestick Momentum Index Blau_CMI

Candle Momentum Index (CMI) Indicator by William Blau.

Candlestick Momentum Blau_CMtm Candlestick Momentum Blau_CMtm

Candlestick Momentum Indicator by William Blau.

Ergodic CMI-Oscillator Blau_Ergodic_CMI Ergodic CMI-Oscillator Blau_Ergodic_CMI

Ergodic CMI-Oscillator by Willam Blau.

Ergodic CSI-Oscillator Blau_Ergodic_CSI Ergodic CSI-Oscillator Blau_Ergodic_CSI

Ergodic CSI-Oscillator by William Blau.