Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky

Candlestick Index (CSI, based on Candlestick Momentum Indicator) is described by William Blau in the book "Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis".

The values of Candlestick Index are normalized (price range) and mapped into the [–100,+100] interval. The positive values of CSI correspond to overbought states of the market, the negative values correspond to the oversold states of the market.



WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder \MQL5\Include\

\MQL5\Include\ Blau_CSI.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\





Candlestick Index by Wiliam Blau



Calculation:

Candlestick Index is calculated by formula:

100 * EMA(EMA(EMA( cmtm(price1,pric2,q) ,r),s),u) 100 * CMtm(price1,pric2,q,r,s,u)

CSI(price1,price2,q,r,s,u) = –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– = ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

EMA(EMA(EMA( HH(q)-LL(q) ,r),s),u) EMA(EMA(EMA( HH(q)-LL(q) ,r),s),u)



if EMA(EMA(EMA(HH(q)-LL(q),r),s),u)=0, then CSI(price1,price2,q,r,s,u)=0

when:

q - number of bars, used in calculation of q-period Candlestick Momentum;

price1 - close price;

price2 - open price q bars ago;

cmtm(price1,pric2,q)=price1-price2[q-1] - q-period Candlestick Momentum;

LL(q) - lowest price (q bars);

HH(q) - highest price (q bars);



HH(q) - LL(q) - Price Range (q-bars);

CMtm(price1,pric2,q,r,s,u) - triple smoothed Candlestick Momentum;

EMA(...,r) - 1st smoothing - EMA(r), applied to:

Candlestick Momentum (q bars); Price Range (q bars);

EMA(EMA(...,r),s) - 2nd smoothing - EMA(s), applied to result of the 1st smoothing;

EMA(EMA(EMA(...,r),s),u) - 3rd smoothing - EMA(u), applied to result of the 2nd smoothing.

q - number of bars, used in calculation of Candlestick Momentum (by default q=1);

r - period of the 1st EMA(r), applied to Candlestick Momentum(by default r=20);

s - period of the 2nd EMA(s), applied to result of the 1st smoothing (by default s=5);

u - period of the 3rd EMA(u), applied to result of the 2nd smoothing (by default u=3);

AppliedPrice1 - price type (by default AppliedPrice1=PRICE_CLOSE);

AppliedPrice2 - price type (by default AppliedPrice2=PRICE_OPEN).